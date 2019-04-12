Head of Sudan military council steps down one day after long-time leader Bashir toppled in coup

Sudan's Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf said on Friday that he is stepping down as head of the country's transitional military council, a day after former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan will be the new head of the transitional military council, Ibn Auf said in a speech broadcast on state television on Friday.

It came after the military council said Sudan's overthrown president Omar al-Bashir would not be extradited but could instead be tried in his own country.

The leader was indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) after allegations of genocide in Sudan's Darfur region surfaced.

"We, as a military council in our term, will not hand the president over abroad. We may try him, but we will not hand him over," said Omar Zeinalabdin, the political committee's head.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was ousted on Thursday.

Sudan's ruling military council announced earlier on Friday that it would run the country during a pre-election transition period of up to two years.

Ibn Auf is himself the target of sanctions from the US due to his alleged role as a liaison officer between the Sudanese government and militias accused of carrying out the genocide in Darfur.

He was also indicted by the ICC on charges of genocide.

Bashir's fall came after months of unrest in Sudan that was sparked in December over rising prices. As many as 38 people have died in the protests.