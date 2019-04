Sudan's overthrown president Omar al-Bashir will not be extradited but could instead be tried in his own country.

That's the claim of the military council installed yesterday after the departure of Bashir, who has ruled Sudan for three decades.

Bashir was indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) after allegations of genocide in Sudan's Darfur region surfaced.

