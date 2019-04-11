Raw Politics in full: Brexit extension, Assange arrest and anti-prostitution petition

Back from the brink

EU leaders voted in Brussels during an emergency summit to set a new Brexit deadline for October 31. The UK will be allowed to make their exit at any point before then if a deal can be agreed on in Westminister.

European Commission President Donald Tusk emerged from the late-night talks with a warning for British MPs, asking that they, “please don’t waste this time”.

Read more: EU leaders give Theresa May a Brexit delay until October 31

Read more: Brexit delay: does the extension to October change anything?

Assange arrest

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on Thursday after the Ecuadorian government abruptly ended his seven-year asylum. Assange took refuge in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden while being investigated in a sexual assault case.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that as a condition of his release, the British government has promised not to extradite Assange to a country which practices the death penalty.

Read more: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested and dragged out of Ecuador's UK embassy

Red light, red line

More than 40,000 Dutch citizens have signed a petition demanding the government criminalise the purchase of sexual services.

The Netherlands currently has some of the most relaxed laws in the world regarding prostitution, allowing the buying and selling of sex between "consenting adults".

The petition was introduced by the non-profit organisation Exxpose and comes just weeks after Dutch lawmakers voted to ban tours of Amsterdam’s infamous red light district.