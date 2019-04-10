Watch live: First-ever images of black holes are released

This is the first-ever image released of a black hole.

The picture was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon following a global scientific collaboration.

You can watch the press conference and the unveiling of the images in the video player above, from 15h CEST.

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration

Above is the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the centre of the galaxy M87.

Black holes are spatial phenomena that have tickled human curiosity for quite some time. But by the very nature of the name, it’s almost impossible to see them.

They are so powerful that nothing near them — not even light — can escape their gravitational draw.

By definition, they are a region in spacetime that compresses a huge mass into a very small space. Usually, the more mass there is, the larger the black hole.

The first-ever images might be of the Sagittarius A, a black hole at the centre of our spiral Milky Way galaxy or an even bigger black hole in a far away elliptical galaxy known as M87.

There are two types of black holes, the garden-variety black holes, which are 20 times bigger than the sun and the supermassive black holes. which are at least a million times bigger than the sun. Both black holes, which might be shown on Wednesday fall into the latter category.

The EHT, which combines eight observatories across the world to form a virtual telescope more than 12,000 kilometres across the diameter of the Earth, will be present its "groundbreaking result" at a press conference scheduled for 15h CEST.