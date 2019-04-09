Facing prison for saving lives

This is Miguel Roldan. He is a Spanish firefighter who helped save thousands of lives from drowning in the Mediterranean.

In different times and in a different place, people would have praised his unselfish acts of humanity.

But in the current climate, Roldan is now facing the prospect of jail time.

Italy is accusing him of aiding illegal immigration and working with human traffickers.

He remembers some of those he rescued.

"A mother was constantly pointing at the boat and repeating: my baby, my baby, my baby, my baby...

When I boarded the ship already half-sunk, not only was her baby dead, but a lot of other people too.

The bodies were floating. When I looked at the mother and made a sign that her baby was dead, she was looking down.

That look of resignation and sadness, that look is the one I took with me and I will never forget it."

Roldan could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

He insists that he always respected the law, always waiting for the Italian authorities' green light to intervene.

Miguel was in Brussels to tell his story to the European Parliament, and found a sympathetic audience.

"I believe that there is a clear criminalization of NGOs, and they criminalize them not only because they do the work that we should do as institutions, to save lives, but above all because they are uncomfortable witnesses, uncomfortable witnesses of what is happening", says Miguel Urban, a Spanish MEP.

In 2017 dozens of rescue ships from different NGOs were cruising in the Mediterranean - today not a single one is authorized to return to sea.