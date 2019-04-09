Almost half of Homeland Security's senior leadership is in flux

President Donald Trump's Homeland Security shake-up has left almost half its senior leadership in the hands of temporary administrators.

The resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen as the department's secretary and the appointment of Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan as acting secretary, coupled with the departure of Secret Service Director Randolph Alles, means that 12 of the 30 leadership positions on the department's organization chart will have been either replaced or filled on an interim basis.

The chart below lays out the positions in the Homeland Security org chart.

Agency head / positionStatusSecretary Acting Deputy Secretary Acting Chief of Staff Filled Executive Secretary Filled Military Advisor Filled Management Directorate Filled Chief Information Officer Filled Chief Financial Officer Acting Science & Technology Directorate Acting Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans Acting Office of the General Counsel Filled Office of Legislative Affairs Filled Office of Public Affairs Filled Office of Inspector General Acting Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers Filled Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office Filled Office of Partnership & Engagement Filled Office of Intelligence & Analysis Filled Office of Operations Coordination Acting Office of the Citizenship & Immigration Services Ombudsman Filled Privacy Office Acting Office for Civil Rights & Civil Liberties Filled Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Filled U.S. Customs & Border Protection Acting U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services Filled Federal Emergency Management Agency Acting U.S. Coast Guard Filled U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Acting U.S. Secret Service Replaced Transportation Security Administration Filled

