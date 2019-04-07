Migrants in northern Greece disperse after failed attempt to cross to North Macedonia

Migrants started to pack their belongings on Sunday and move on from a field in northern Greece after a failed attempt to enter North Macedonia.

Just a few tents remained on the makeshift site in Diavata as people boarded buses to return to organised camps. The migrants had turned up in the area last Thursday after rumours on social media that onward travel restrictions had been lifted and plans for a mass crossing.

Those reports turned out to be false and the migrants came up against Greek police. On Friday there were clashes and tear gas was fired as convoys of people walked towards the border.

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, remain stranded in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016. That route was the main passageway to northern Europe.