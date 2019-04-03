Two devices found on UK railway in suspected 'pro-Brexit' sabotage

British police are investigating attempts to sabotage rail lines after two “malicious” devices were found left on train tracks with pro-Brexit slogans.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said the devices were left on tracks in the Cambridgeshire region on 21 March and in Nottinghamshire on 27 March.

One of the devices bore the slogan “leave means leave”, while the other was attached with a note warning the devices would “bring Britain to a standstill”.

Police said the devices would not have caused injury or physical harm, but said the devices were “intended to delay services”.

“This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network,” said assistant chief constable Sean O’Callaghan.

“We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents and are working extremely closely with our national partners, including the rail industry.”

The BTP added that they are “currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway”, but early investigations suggest that “it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

One of the devices was spotted by a train driver, while the other was found during a routine search for items on tracks.

The attempted sabotage came days before a separate incident in which a Brexit protester disrupted Eurostar trains by trespassing on the tracks on the day the UK was originally due to leave the EU.

Terry Maher, 44, north London, was arrested on Saturday after spending the night on the roof of St Pancras International rail station in a 12-hour stand-off with police. He later pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance.