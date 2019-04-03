President receives Germany's 'last piece of coal' in symbolic pledge to keep climate promise

German President Frank Steinmeier will be receiving the so-called ‘last piece of black coal’ today. A symbolic move for a largely symbolic role in the German government.

Germany has a complicated relationship with the resource. Black coal is just one of the many types of coal that powers over 35 percent of the nation. Last year in the town of Hambach, protesters and police clashed over a court order to move activists out of a forest which had been earmarked for the expansion of a coal mine next door.

In December, upon closing the last black-coal plant in Germany, Steinmeier himself was emotional, calling it “a piece of history coming to an end”. And in a sense it is true, Germany’s industrial revolution laid the foundation for its post-war economic recovery. But with a booming coal industry and a workforce reliant on it – Germany will have to move fast if it wants to hit its target of being coal-free by 2038.

Watch the report in the player above