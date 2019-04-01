BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Pete Buttigieg announces $7 million fundraising haul for first quarter

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
Image: Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Butti
Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to members of the media before appearing at the Commonwealth Club of California on March 28, 2019 in San Francisco, California -
copyright
Justin Sullivan Getty Images
Text size Aa Aa

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a fast-rising 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced Monday that he raised more than $7 million since launching his presidential exploratory committee in January.

"This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team's initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year," Buttigieg tweeted. "We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I'll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters."

Buttigieg was the first 2020 Democratic candidate to announce his fundraising haul for the first quarter of 2019, an important indicator of a candidate's viability in what's shaping up to be a crowded Democratic field. All of the candidates have until April 15 to release their fundraising totals from the first quarter, which spans Jan. 1 to March 31.

Other Democratic candidates were quick to announce their initial hauls after launching their presidential bids, with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke topping the list at $6.1 million earlier this month in his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate. Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders came in a close second last month, with $5.9 million in his first day as a candidate.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California initially collected $1.5 million and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota raised $1 million in 48 hours, as did former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington raised more than $1 million in the first few days. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts raised at least $300,000 on New Year's Eve, her first partial day in the race, according to filings from the online donation clearinghouse ActBlue. But her campaign declined to disclose their complete one-day fundraising picture.

More about