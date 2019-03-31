Ukraine heads to polls in first round of presidential election

Polls have opened in Ukraine in the first round of votes that will decide the country's next president.

Sunday's ballot paper lists 39 candidates and includes a comedian with no political experience Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the current leader Petro Poroshenko, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

The election is expected to go into a run-off vote on April 21, as no candidate is tipped to receive more than half of the votes.

The winner will inherit a conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in the east, after the West’s standoff with Russia after the 2014 Maidan street protests forced out the former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine's economy also hangs in the balance, as the next leader will decide if the country will push reforms required to keep the country in an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

None of the candidates on the ballot paper wants to move Ukraine back under Russia's influence.

Zelenskiy, 41, has proved popular with his appeal to voters who are fed up with corruption and has consistently led opinion polls but Western officials and foreign investors are wary of his inexperience.

Poroshenko has pushed to integrate Ukraine with the European Union and NATO and has strengthened the military and has made the Ukrainian Orthodox Church become independent of Russian control.

The election has been stained by allegations of fraud and vote-buying, which could see candidates contesting the result.

Ultranationalists acting as election observers have also caused concern about the prospect of violence.