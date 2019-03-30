Zuzana Caputova poised to become Slovakia's first female president, according to partial results

Liberal lawyer Zuzana

Caputova led Slovakia's presidential run-off vote with 57.9%

of the vote after results from 38.5% of polling

stations were counted, statistics office data showed on

Saturday.

The ruling Smer party's candidate, European Commissioner

Maros Sefcovic, was second with 42.1%.

Caputova's victory could turn the tide in the rise in Europe's populist leaders.

Final results will be published on Sunday morning_._

Anti-corruption in focus

Caputova's campaign to rule-out corruption in a country, which she says is run "by people pulling strings from behind", has proved vastly popular.

She also has the backing of a protest movement which has called for justice and fairness in the wake of the killing of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in 2018. Kuciak was investigating fraud cases that involved politically connected businessmen.

Sefcovic had more experience in politics than his rival and the backing of the populist ruling party, SMER.

Courting voters who backed anti-immigration candidates in the first round of the election, Sefcovic has said he rejects the vision of an EU "where the distribution of migrants would be decided by someone other than Slovakia".

In the first round of votes two weeks ago, Caputova won with 40.5% and Sefcovic trailed behind her with 18.7%.

As vice-chairwoman of the Progressive Slovakia party, which has no seats in parliament, Caputova supports gay marriage and adoption.

She has also campaigned on a platform to fight nationalism and supports EU integration.

At one polling station in the capital, voter Zuzana Behrikova said she had been convinced by Caputova's activist background.

"She knows what it is like to face injustice and she has always had the back of those who fought against the oligarchs," Behrikova said.

Slovakia's president wields little day-to-day power but appoints prime ministers and can veto appointments of senior prosecutors and judges.

