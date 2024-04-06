Slovakia holds second presidential vote amid division over Ukraine

By Euronews with AP

Slovakia holds second presidential vote amid controversy and division over Ukraine war.

Slovaks vote on Saturday to choose a new president with the outcome determining whether the EU and NATO member shifts further towards Russia amid deep divisions over the war in Ukraine.

Ivan Korcok, a 60-year-old pro-Western former foreign minister, and Peter Pellegrini, 48, a Ukraine-sceptic backed by the ruling populists, are vying to replace the outgoing liberal President Zuzana Caputova.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia’s president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and can veto laws passed by parliament.

The final pre-election poll by the Focus agency put Korcok and parliament speaker Pellegrini neck-and-neck, with Pellegrini gaining 51 percent of the vote and Korcok 49 percent.

