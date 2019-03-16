Why Slovakia is poised to elect a government critic: Euronews explains

Zuzana Caputova has no experience in politics but the 45-year-old government critic who backs EU integration is on track to become Slovakia's first female president after the murder of an investigative journalist last year, delivered a blow to the ruling party.

Polling stations opened in the first vote on Saturday, where 13 candidates are vying for Slovakia's top job. The choice includes Supreme Court judge Stefan Harabin, far-right MP Marian Kotleba, and ethnic Hungarian politician Bela Bugar.

Polls indicate that frontrunner Caputova, a liberal environmentalist lawyer, has more than 50% support and is also likely to win a run-off vote on March 30.

Caputova's rise

Caputova's popularity rise has been rapid. She has the backing of a protest movement which has called for justice and fairness in the wake of the killing of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in 2018. Kuciak was investigating fraud cases that involved politically connected businessmen.

The demonstrations were some of the biggest anti-government marches in Slovakia since the end of communism three decades ago and caused former prime minister, Smer leader Robert Fico, to resign.

Two days before the vote opened, special prosecutors said they had charged businessman Marian Kocner with ordering the murder. They said Kocner was a subject of the journalist's reporting and had political connections, including with Smer.

The latest AKO agency poll published on March 1, showed EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the Smer-backed candidate, trailing with 16.7% of the vote while Caputova had 52,9%.

Caputova's slogan "Let us stand up to evil" and promise to restore public trust has proved popular amongst the protesters.

Another of her claims to fame was stopping a businessman from building a landfill in Slovakia's wine county.

A break in Europe's populist wave

Nestled between Poland and Hungary, Caputova's potential presidential victory could deliver a blow to the Europe's populist wave.

As Vice-chairwoman of the Progressive Slovakia party, Caputova supports gay marriage and adoption. She has also vowed to fight nationalism, supports EU integration.

“We’re facing a crisis of confidence in politics and democratic values are being doubted,” Caputova has previously said.

Adding: “If we don’t stop this trend, extremists will gain more ground.”