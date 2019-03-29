Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon to step down

Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon is expected to announce as early as Friday that she's stepping down, an administration official tells NBC News.

McMahon, a former World Wrestling Entertainment executive, had been in the position since February 2017.

She has enjoyed consistent praise from President Trump, who seemed to connect with her based on their shared background as relative political outsiders who spent decades building businesses. Throughout McMahon's tenure inside the administration, she remained relatively scandal-free.

McMahon's departure, first reported by Politico, will leave the Trump administration with yet another key vacancy.

In December, Defense Secretary Jim Mattisand Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly all stepped down.

All three positions have so far been filled with acting replacements, not permanent ones.

The Trump administration also has an acting United Nations ambassador and an acting Drug Enforcement Agency administrator in place.