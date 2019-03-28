BREAKING NEWS

Bangladesh

People seen falling as they try to escape burning building in Bangladesh

By Euronews 
People seen falling as they try to escape burning building in Bangladesh
A huge fire broke out in a 19-storey building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Thursday, just a month after a fire at a residential building in the city left 70 people dead.

Videos shared on social media on Thursday showed people attempting to escape the flames by edging down a precarious rope on the outside of the building. At least one person is seen falling.

The FR Tower building, situated in the Banani district of Dhaka, reportedly consists of offices and a restaurant.

Several people trapped inside the building posted pictures to social media showing people covering their faces to escape the smoke-filled interior.

