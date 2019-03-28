German band Rammstein provokes outrage with Nazi death camp music video

A new trailer from German hard rockers Rammstein has shocked politicians and Jewish groups as band members are dressed as concentration camp detainees.

The trailer promotes their upcoming album “Deutschland”.

“With this video, the band has crossed a line,” Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told German daily Bild.

The short video, released online on Tuesday, has reached more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Although Rammstein is well-known for being controversial, they may have gone too far this time according to the government's commissioner for anti-semitism, Felix Klein:

“I think it is a tasteless exploitation of artistic freedom," Klein said

This is not the first provocative music video from the band based on Nazi events.

In 1998, the band used footage of Nazi propaganda documentary 'Olympia' directed by Leni Riefenstahl - which focused on the 1936 Olympics - for their song “Stripped”.

Neither the band nor its label have commented on the video or the reaction.

“Deutschland” will be released at 6 p.m. CET today (Thursday).