Failed attempt at Brexit agreement 'nothing short of farcical', says Theresa May's former advisor

A former advisor to UK Prime Minister Theresa May has described Parliament's attempts to reach a Brexit agreement on Wednesday night as "nothing short of farcical".

Appearing on Good Morning Europe, Tom Swarbrick, who worked as Theresa May's head of broadcast from 2016 until 2018, said that the meeting was likely to "make a lot of people incredibly angry".

"What we saw last night in the House of Commons with these indicative votes was nothing short of farcical." Swarbrick said to Good Morning Europe's Meabh McMahon.

"For nearly three years, MPs have been saying we want to have a say, we want to be able to express our will, and then they sat unable to decide on any option."

The comments came in response to UK MPs rejecting eight out of eight different options on how the country should leave the European Union.

Proposals included having a customs union with the EU, and a so-called "people's vote", however none received a majority backing.

Swarbrick appeared alongside political commentator and radio presenter Iain Dale, who has stood twice as a Conservative Party candidate.

"Yesterday was an absolute farce, it was a shambles," Dale said.

"Parliament showed itself in its worst light.

"Theresa May has said constantly that Parliament has been very good at saying what it doesn’t want. The indicative votes were a chance for Parliament to say what it does want, and Parliament absolutely failed to step up to the plate"

On Wednesday evening, Theresa May told members of her party that she would resign if MPs supported her Brexit deal, which has already been rejected twice.