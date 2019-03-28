BREAKING NEWS

Car bomb kills 11 people in Mogadishu, say police

A car bomb killed at least 11 people in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Thursday, police said.

The blast on a busy road destroyed two restaurants and cars parked nearby.

“The blast destroyed a restaurant and killed many who were inside and outside the restaurant,” said police major Mohamed Hussein.

“The death toll may rise,” he added.

No-one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants have targeted the area in the past, reports Reuters.

On Saturday, 15 people were killed in two explosions and a gunfight between al Shabaab militants and security personnel in central Mogadishu.

