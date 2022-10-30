People clear rubble looking for bodies a day after two bombings killed 100 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in an attack claimed by Al-Shabab Islamists. Around 300 were injured.

Two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near a busy junction followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia’s education ministry.

The victims included women, children and the elderly said police spokesman Sadik Dudishe.

The attack happened at the same place where a truck packed with explosives blew up on 14 October 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290 others.