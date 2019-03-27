Several people injured after explosion reported in Stockholm

An explosion hit the Swedish capital of Stockholm in the early hours of Wednesday morning, injuring several people.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in an industrial area of western Stockholm.

It is not currently clear what caused the explosion.

Windows at an adjacent building and nearby hotel were shattered in the blast, while a number of cars were also damaged, according to a police statement.

At least five people were injured, including two who were treated in hospital with mild injuries.

"No person has been detained," police added.

