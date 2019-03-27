Raw Politics live: EU criticism and MPs vote on Brexit future

Breaking the deadlock

British MPs will vote by paper ballot on Wednesday night on a series of amendments that could change the course of Brexit. Earlier this week, parliament took control over the Brexit timetable from Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naming the date

Some are calling on May to set a resignation date in order to gain enough support from MPs to pass her Brexit deal. The British prime minister may potentially present the plan — for a third time — to parliament later this week.

EU overstep?

Are European politicians crossing a line by calling for another referendum?

“You cannot betray the six million people that signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a people’s vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union,” EU Council President Donald Tusk said during a speech in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

British MEP Nigel Farage and Italian MEP Roberto Gualtieri will debate on Raw Politics Brexit comments made by EU officials.

Sorry, not sorry

A European Parliament resolution calling for reparations — including public apologies and the return of stolen artefacts — to be made for crimes against humanity committed through European colonialism was adopted on Tuesday. The resolution was aimed at tackling racist discrimination targeting Europeans of African descent.

Earlier this week, the Spanish government refused a demand from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to apologise for colonisation and mistreatment of indigenous people in the region.