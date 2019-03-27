Raw Politics: Belgian MEP blasts Theresa May as 'devoid of the basic human skills'

Belgian MEP Philippe Lambert slammed British Prime Minister Theresa May during a press briefing in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Showing his frustration with May’s “attitude”, Lambert said she had managed to upset Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who he described as “Mr Nice Guy by definition”.

Lambert — who is co-chair of the Greens/EFA group — had some harsh words for the British leader and did not hold back.

“She must be totally devoid of the basic human skills that you need to be a political leader and that is scary.”

