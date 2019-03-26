Watch: Pope Francis doesn't want anyone to kiss his papal ring

This is the moment Pope Francis repeatedly tries to prevent devotees from kissing his papal ring.

One worshipper after another attempts to touch the jewellery but the still-smiling pope stubbornly resists.

Kissing the Ring of the Fisherman — also known as the Piscatory Ring — is seen as a show of loyalty to the pope.

It is unclear why Pope Francis was so against anyone kissing the ring as he greeted worshippers in Loreto, Italy, on Monday. Experts say he and his predecessors have done this before, just not as explicitly.