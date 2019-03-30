Man makes dash at Pope Francis's convoy at the start of his Morocco trip

An unidentified man broke through security lines in an effort to reach a motorcade carrying Pope Francis and Morocco's King Mohamed VI.

Live television pictures showed the man was restrained by security officials moments before he reached an open-top car carrying the king.

The pontiff was travelling in a different vehicle at the time.

The incident in Rabat happened shortly after he landed at the start of a two-day trip that officials say will focus on inter-faith relations.

King Mohamed waiting in the heavy rain to greet the pope on the tarmac for what is the first papal visit to Morocco since 1985.

The two were then carried in a large motorcade as part of a street parade in the capital Rabat to an official welcoming ceremony.