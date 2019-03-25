Apple expected to announce highly-anticipated video streaming service today

Apple is expected to reveal plans for its long-rumored video streaming service on Monday, in a bid to add some extra competition against current industry giants like Netflix.

The tech company is holding a keynote event at its Steve Jobs Theater in California, where it is expected to make the announcement.

Invites sent out to journalists ahead of the event hinted at the announcement with an "it's show time" message.

While details of the service are yet to be confirmed by Apple itself, Netflix has confirmed it won't be part of any deal.

"Apple is a great company," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said at a press event last week, according to Variety. "We have chosen not to integrate into their services."

The event will be streamed live at 6 pm CET.