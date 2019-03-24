People in Thailand are voting in the first election since the 2014 coup

Voters in Thailand are taking part in the country's first general election since a military coup in 2014.

About 50 million people are expected to cast their vote in a political fight which is mostly between the military and the former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

It has been a long-awaited poll after the army repeatedly postponed it, despite promising - when they came to power five years ago - to restore democracy.

And even now, candidates are concerned whether it will be carried out fairly.

Candidate, Sudarat Kayurapan, said: "What concerns people the most now is cheating in the election because it will distort people's will. It will distort what people really want in this election."

Unofficial results are likely to emerge shortly after polling stations close on Sunday but it could be several days or even weeks before the full political picture is made clear.