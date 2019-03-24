Anti-abortion activists rally in Argentina

Thousands of people have marched in Buenos Aires to demand that abortion be made illegal in Argentina.

The marchers rallied under the banner "In Defence of the Two Lives", a reference to protecting the life of both the foetus and mother.

Thousands of women are taken to hospital each year for complications linked to unsafe abortions, and it is the leading cause of maternal death.

Abortion has been illegal in Argentina since 1880. In 1921, lawmakers said that exceptions can be made in the case of rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in danger.

Last year, the Argentine Senate rejected a bill to legalise abortion that had gone through the lower house of Congress.

The issue has sparked a nationwide debate and energised campaigners on both sides.

Last month, pro-choice activists held a huge protest in Buenos Aires, demanding the legalisation of abortion.