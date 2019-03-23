Dubai honours New Zealand prime minister by projecting her picture on Burj Khalifa

In gratitude of her work and response to last week's mosque shootings, Dubai has projected an image of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on its most iconic building — the Burj Khalifa.

A picture of the prime minister embracing a Muslim affected by the attack under the word "peace" in Arabic and English lit up the world's tallest skyscraper on Friday.

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum thanked Ardern for supporting the Muslim community after a white supremacist took the lives of 50 people after attacking two mosques in Christchurch.

"Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world," he wrote on Twitter.

Ardern has been widely praised for her response to the attack, meeting victims' families and quickly acting to tighten gun laws in the country.