Watch: Theresa May's best Brexit lines

As the EU just granted the UK a short delay to make its mind on what kind of Brexit it wants to achieve, let's revisit Theresa May's best Brexit lines... and all the times she declared that

"We face a time of great national change", May said.

"Brexit means Brexit, and we're going to make a success of it", she claimed.

"The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019", she repeated, until last week, when faced with two consecutive parliamentary votes against her Brexit deal, she had to give in and admit: "We won't be leaving the European Union on the 29th of March."

Brexit still does mean Brexit, though. Probably.