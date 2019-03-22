Trump to nominate Fed critic Stephen Moore to the Fed

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will nominate Stephen Moore, who has been critical of Federal Reserve Board policy and its current chairman, to a seat on the board.

"I will be nominating Mr. Moore for the Fed," Trump said. "He's going to be a great."

Moore, 59, previously served as a Trump 2016 campaign adviser and is currently a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation. He also co-authored a 2018 book titled, "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy."

Moore, like Trump, has been a frequent critic of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Last December, he wrote an op-ed slamming the Fed for raising interest rates, calling Powell "tone-deaf."

The nomination requires Senate confirmation.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.