Melania Trump shares birthday tribute as Barron turns 13

By Eun Kyung Kim with TODAY Lifestyle • last updated: 21/03/2019 - 14:07

Barron Trump, the president's youngest child, is officially a teenager.

President Trump's son turned 13 on Wednesday, with the seventh grader's mum marking the milestone on social media.

First lady Melania Trump took to Twitter and Instagram to post a photo of two golden Mylar balloons shaped in the numbers 13.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday BWT," followed by three red hearts. Barron's middle name is William.

His father did not recognize the birthday on Twitter, although the president was active on the platform throughout the day.

The AP reported that Wednesday marked the first day of spring break at the Maryland private school Barron attends, so he and the first lady kept to tradition by spending it at their Palm Beach, Florida home.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, return to the White House on March 10, 2019, after spending the weekend at Trump\'s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Getty Images

Barron is the only child of the president and the first lady, but Trump has four grown children from his previous marriages.

Barron is not the only recent teenager to call the White House home.

President Obama's two daughters, Malia and Sasha, both turned 13 while their father served in office.

Malia and Sasha Obama spent much of their youth and teenage years in the White House. Reuters

Chelsea Clinton turned 13 in 1993, the same year her father, Bill Clinton became president.

Chelsea Clinton turned 13 about a month after her father\'s first inauguration in 1993. Getty Images

President George W. Bush's twin daughters, Barbara and Jenna, were both 19 and in college when he took office in January 2001.