Help workers to find new jobs and retrain to boost European growth, OECD chief economist say

In the latest episode of “Real Economy”, we find out about the frequently used phrase “structural reform”: what it means and when its a good time to push forward with them? Euronews' Sasha Vakulina spoke to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Chief Economist Laurence Boone about the future of structural reforms in the EU.

Sasha Vakulina: What do you see as the most urgent reforms to carry out now in 2019-2020?

Laurence Boone: “I think there is a package of things that are really urgent. And it's on the goods and services side to push towards competition and innovation. And for that, you need to remove some barriers to let small startups challenge big digital firms, for example. And on the unemployment side because the world is evolving very fast and you need new qualities and skills, and you need to equip people quickly. You need to equip them with good skills and that's education but also to accompany them in employment transition and that's everything we call active labour market policies. Help them find new jobs, help them retrain, make sure that they don't get lost. You know in an administrative hole when they become unemployed.”