Several people have been injured in a shooting in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands on Monday morning, Utrecht police said. They added that a possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation the police has launched.

The Utrecht police said the shooting occured at 10.45 AM, in a tram at the city's 24 October Square station.

Authorities have asked people to stay away in order to not hinder emergency services and said that three trauma helicopters have been deployed.