Gillibrand officially enters crowded Democratic presidential pack

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand officially entered the ever-growing pool of Democratic presidential hopefuls Sunday, ending the two-month-long exploratory phase of her campaign saying she's running for the White House to make "big, bold, brave choices."

"Our anthem asks a question, forcing every generation to make a choice," Gillibrand says in a video released Sunday morning. "Will brave win? Let's answer for ours."

In the video, she cites voting against bailouts for Wall Street, taking on the Pentagon to end sexual assault in the military, and turning a red congressional district blue as examples of her political boldness while in office in Washington.

Gillibrand first announced that she was exploring a bid for president in January.

During the two months of her exploratory phase, she traveled to early voting states to make her presidential pitch; leaning in to her role as a mother and using it as a frame for her policy positions.

Politics

"As a young mom, I'm going to fight for other people's kids as I'm going to fight for my own, which is why I believe that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege," she told Stephen Colbert in January when announcing her exploratory committee.

"It's why I believe we should have better public schools for a kid, because it shouldn't matter what block you grow up on."

Over the past 2 months, she has opted for smaller, traditional retail stops, sampling local fare in South Carolina and hosting round tables in New Hampshire on issues like water contamination and public service.

After Sunday's video announcement, Gillibrand heads to Michigan on Monday for an MSNBC town hall with Chris Hayes; to Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday; and to Nevada on Thursday.

She'll then cap off her official opening salvo by delivering the first major speech of her presidential campaign on Sunday, March 24 — in front of Trump International in New York City.