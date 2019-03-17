Dozens arrested in Nicaragua anti-government protests

Police in Managua on Saturday arrested more than 50 anti-government protesters who were demanding the release of all Nicaragua's political prisoners.

Since November, police have enforced a ban on streets protests that first erupted in April 2018 when the government of President Daniel Ortega moved to reduce welfare benefits. They've since escalated into a broader opposition movement.

"I want to support political prisoners, we want the release of all of them, because we do not have fear," said one woman waving an enormous Nicaraguan flag. "We are going to show Ortega that people are not afraid. Long live a free Nicaragua!"

On Friday, the government said it had released 50 opposition prisoners and placed them under house arrest, in response to a demand from opposition Civic Alliance for resuming political talks.