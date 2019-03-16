Exploring a remote corner of Europe threatened by climate change

While the temperature of the Earth is rising, and the “Big Thaw” is a looming threat commonly pronounced by politicians, activists and researchers, the melting glaciers and thawing permafrost are the reality for numerous people living in the northernmost of Europe and they are already fear that their form of life is under threat by the ongoing changes.

Northern lights in Karelia Kevin Brych, Tom Schinker and Annick Goerens

To explore what reality actually looks like, we joined a dog-sledge expedition through Karelia, Russia. This region stretches from Russia to Finland and is most commonly known for its 60,000 crystalline lakes, thick pine forests and long, cold winters. A perfect destination for nature tourism in its most rough form.

A dog-sledge expedition through Karelia Kevin Brych, Tom Schinker and Annick Goerens

However, tourism, as well as the locals' everyday lives, could suffer a severe impact if the local climate changes further, as inhabitants believe there is already a noticeable change.

Click on the video above to learn more about this unknown region.

Video: Annick Goerens with the additional contribution of Kevin Brych and Tom Schinker