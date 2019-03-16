Albanian riot police clash with protesters calling for early elections

Albanian police have fired tear gas and used water cannon in an effort to disperse protesters trying to break into parliament.

The violence came after several thousand people took part in a peaceful protest calling for early elections.

Some protesters and police suffered minor injuries.

The protests began last month amid opposition allegations of corruption and electoral fraud.

Both the European Union and the United States have urged all sides to refrain from violence.

Albania hopes to start talks in June on joining the European Union. But the E-U says more needs to be done to fight corruption and organised crime.