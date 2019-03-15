What was behind the New Zealand shooter's motive?

A 28-year-old Australian national has been charged with murder after dozens of people were killed during Friday prayers in the city of Christchurch.

Police sources confirmed to Euronews’s partner NBC News that the suspect's name is Brenton Tarrant, a personal trainer in northern New South Wales city of Grafton, who they described as a "right-wing extremist terrorist."

But how what was behind his motive?

Before broadcasting this horrific act live on Facebook, the suspect published a manifesto called “The Great Replacement.”

The Facebook live feed first showed him driving to the mosque while listening to a song idolising Radovan Karadžić, who was jailed for genocide and other war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

In a 75-page dossier, the author called immigrants “invaders” and cited “white genocide” as his motivation and used rifles covered in white-supremacist graffiti.

Two of the rifles used in the shooting had scribbled references of Ebba Akerlund, an 11-year-old girl killed in April 2017 when an Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, rammed his truck into people in Stockholm – a moment the gunmen attributes to his motive.

The suspect also claims Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marie Le Pen in France's 2017 presidential played a crucial part in becoming radicalised. While claiming to represent "millions of Europeans", he denies being linked to a specific group or organization.

The manifesto confirms the attack was planned for two years and that New Zealand was not the original choice for this mass murder.

“I only arrived to New Zealand to live temporarily whilst I planned and trained, but I soon found out that New Zealand was [a] target rich of an environment as anywhere else in the west,” it read.

The author described himself as an ordinary white man born into a working-class- low-income family and had parents of Scottish, Irish, and English ancestry. He says he had a regular childhood and had little interest in school and used money he made from investing to travel.

On his travels, Tarrant claims he had brief contact with the Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, who gave his blessing to the attack as well as citing The Knights Templar for endorsing his expedition of mass murder.

The author blamed mass immigration for disenfranchising society to not being able to return to health and prosperity; stressing that birthrates must change to keep the global population in favour of Europeans.

Tarrant's motive for taking so many innocent lives was to take revenge on "invaders" for the hundreds of thousands of deaths caused in Europe throughout history while pushing Turkey from any European allegiance to become a foreign enemy.

His overwhelming obsession with immigrant birthrates as an assault on Europeans went as far as estimating Western population statistics for the year 2100.