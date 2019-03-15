Tel Aviv installs 'zombie lights' for pedestrians addicted to mobile phones

Tel Aviv is trying to catch the attention of people distracted by their smartphones using LED stoplights embedded in its pedestrian crossings.

The municipality installed these "zombie traffic lights" last week, aimed at minimizing accidents between vehicles and unfocused pedestrians.

Similar systems have already been installed in Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands.

For now, the pilot program is limited to a single intersection in central Tel Aviv, but the municipality plans to expand the zombie lights if they prove effective.