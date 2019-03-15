Ella Mills’ favourite green beauty products

We caught up with author and entrepreneur Ella Mills and founder of Deliciously Ella to chat about her favourite planet-loving products.

What’s your best eco beauty buy?

“It has to be coconut oil! It’s such a simple one, but it’s magic for soothing sunburns and nourishing patches of really dry winter skin. You can make your own homemade natural exfoliators with it, just by adding a natural grain and mixing it together. I love a sugar scrub; coconut oil and brown sugar makes your skin so so soft. I also use it as an eye make-up remover, – just put a pea size amount on a cotton pad and it will glide off. Nothing gets mascara off better - a dream for keeping your skin soft and eradicating panda eyes.”

KIKI Health Organic Coconut Oil 500ml, £3.50

What’s your #1 green makeup product?

“Ooh can I have three? I don’t think I could pick between my favourites. I really love the Inika mascara, which is vegan friendly and my daily go-to. The RMS highlighter, which gives your skin a beautiful and natural looking radiance. And then I just couldn’t live without the RMS concealer.”

INIKA Mascara Long Lash Black, £23

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, £36

RMS Beauty Un Cover-up Concealer, £34

A shoppable de-stress item?

“Soaking in a warm bath is my absolute favourite way to unwind after a busy day. So, anything for my tub, and I’m a big fan of Therapie, who do some really gorgeous products.”

Therapie Himalayan Detox Salts, £10

The brands we NEED to know about!

“For make-up I use Inika, RMS and I also really like Kjaer Weiss, which is very natural and organic. For skincare, I love Pai, who have fab cleansing products, which really care for your complexion. I adore By Sarah London’s face oil, it’s just the dream, and I use a lot of products from Twelve Beauty, I especially love their lip balm and daily moisturiser.”

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush Refil, £24

Pai Skincare Camellia Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, £30

by Sarah London Organic Facial Oil, £32

Twelve Beauty Essential Bio Technological Moisturiser, £48

Writer: Lydia House