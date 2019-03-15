BREAKING NEWS

Ella Mills’ favourite green beauty products

We caught up with author and entrepreneur Ella Mills and founder of Deliciously Ella to chat about her favourite planet-loving products.

View this post on Instagram

Help ?? A recipe book is a wonderfully gigantic project. The last book was about eighteen months in the making and I’m just getting started on the next. The baby has set my deadline ?, which means first draft has to be in by the time I’m ready to pop at the end of July, so now I’ve got to get moving! We’ll then edit and refine the draft before shooting the recipes in the Autumn (with baby in tow ? - how overly optimistic/naive am I?!). I’ve got a lot of ideas, loving the process so far and really buzzing over the concept, but I really really want your help, your input, your ideas and most importantly to understand how can we help. As a brand we’ll never do anything for the sake of it, everything has to be useful and play a role in helping our community live better and make veggies a little cooler. So please please let me know, what do you want? What have you liked and disliked from our four previous books? I’ll be sitting here creating and writing all night and would love to work with you on it ???

A post shared by Deliciously Ella (@deliciouslyella) on

What’s your best eco beauty buy?

“It has to be coconut oil! It’s such a simple one, but it’s magic for soothing sunburns and nourishing patches of really dry winter skin. You can make your own homemade natural exfoliators with it, just by adding a natural grain and mixing it together. I love a sugar scrub; coconut oil and brown sugar makes your skin so so soft. I also use it as an eye make-up remover, – just put a pea size amount on a cotton pad and it will glide off. Nothing gets mascara off better - a dream for keeping your skin soft and eradicating panda eyes.”

KIKI Health Organic Coconut Oil 500ml, £3.50

What’s your #1 green makeup product?

“Ooh can I have three? I don’t think I could pick between my favourites. I really love the Inika mascara, which is vegan friendly and my daily go-to. The RMS highlighter, which gives your skin a beautiful and natural looking radiance. And then I just couldn’t live without the RMS concealer.”

INIKA Mascara Long Lash Black, £23

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, £36

RMS Beauty Un Cover-up Concealer, £34

A shoppable de-stress item?

“Soaking in a warm bath is my absolute favourite way to unwind after a busy day. So, anything for my tub, and I’m a big fan of Therapie, who do some really gorgeous products.”

Therapie Himalayan Detox Salts, £10

The brands we NEED to know about!

“For make-up I use Inika, RMS and I also really like Kjaer Weiss, which is very natural and organic. For skincare, I love Pai, who have fab cleansing products, which really care for your complexion. I adore By Sarah London’s face oil, it’s just the dream, and I use a lot of products from Twelve Beauty, I especially love their lip balm and daily moisturiser.”

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush Refil, £24

Pai Skincare Camellia Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, £30

by Sarah London Organic Facial Oil, £32

Twelve Beauty Essential Bio Technological Moisturiser, £48

Writer: Lydia House