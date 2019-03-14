BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Spanish villagers 'receive envelopes of cash from mystery benefactor'

 Comments
By Camille Simonet 
Spanish villagers 'receive envelopes of cash from mystery benefactor'
Text size Aa Aa

Villagers in Spain have been finding envelopes filled with cash from a mystery benefactor.

Locals in Villarramiel — situated 200 kilometres north-east of Madrid — have found the money in their letterboxes, posted under doors and even in a bicycle basket.

Fifteen inhabitants have been receiving the envelopes, which have contained amounts ranging from €50 to €100.

“I found out about it on Monday night and the news was starting to do the rounds properly yesterday," Villarramiel mayor Nuria Simon told EFE news agency. "It’s a real mystery as to who is behind this."

Among the recipients are a widow living with her single son, families with young children and old couples, added Simon.

Some simply received just money. For others, it came with a name and address of the recipient. One was addressed to "the princess of the house".