Greta Thunberg: Swedish climate campaigner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A teenager from Sweden who skipped school to campaign over climate change has been nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Greta Thunberg, 16, has inspired children across Europe to swap pens for placards in recent months.

Now three MPs from Norway have put her forward for the prestigious prize, which was founded by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel.

Thunberg, who has attended climate marches in Brussels and Paris in recent weeks, said she was honoured and very grateful for the nomination.

“We have proposed Greta Thunberg because climate change, if it is not stopped, will be the main cause of wars, conflicts and refugee flows in the future," said one of the nominating MPs, Freddy André Øvstegård.

"Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement in which I see, perhaps, the main contribution to peace.”

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 11, 2019.