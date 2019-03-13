What is the Ukrainian government's 'blacklist'? | Euronews answers

Ukraine's Ministry of Culture has two lists on which it can put foreign citizens — a "blacklist" and a "white list".

Those on the "blacklist" are considered a "threat to national security", according to Ukranian authorities.

Russians dominate both, as tensions between Moscow and Kiev have reached a post-Soviet high.

Ukraine has not given an explanation why individuals are put on the "blacklist", but people perceived to have made pro-Russian comments can quickly find themselves on the list.

International figures who recognise Ukraine's sovereignty are often marked on the country's "white list".

What is the 'blacklist'?

The "blacklist" is a directory of international figures who Kiev says pose a threat to the country's national security.

Ukraine's security forces provide the Ministry of Culture with an influential person's name who they have identified as a national security threat to the country.

Once identified, Ukrainian radio and broadcast companies are barred from airing any forms of entertainment involving the cultural figure.

Who is on it?

Although the majority of the people on the lists are Russian, a number of nationalities are represented including individuals from the US, Italy, Germany, and Belarus.

There are currently 147 international figures banned from entertaining the Ukrainian public in any way.

Italian recording artist, Albano Carrisi, known as Al Bano, is Kiev's most recent addition to the "blacklist", but he is not alone.

Other notable figures:

Russian film director, Nikita Mihalkov

American actor, Steven Seagal

American professional boxer, Roy Jones Jr

Russian ballet dancer, Nikolay Tsiskaridze

American lead singer of Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst

Russian pop-rock artist, Yulia Chicherina

Russian billionaire real estate mogul, Yelena Baturina

Russian film actor, Alexander Bashirov

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lenfilm, Fyodor Bondarchuk

Russian singer, Alexander Buinov

Russian entertainer, Yuriy Galtsev

Russian writer, Arkadiy Inin

Belarusian TV presenter, Dzmitry Shepialeu

What happens to those that are on it?

Those on the list become a persona non grata in Ukraine and cannot enter the country's territory.

As well as being banned from Ukrainian airwaves, musicians cannot perform in Ukraine, authors' books are not permitted to be sold, and actors' and directors' films are banned from the TV and cinemas.

What is the 'white list'?

Ukraine's Ministry of Culture also compiles a catalogue for people who they say have a "high appreciation towards Ukraine."

This "white list" is comprised of cultural icons, actors, artists and painters from different countries, who openly agree with a sovereign and democratic Ukraine.

Who is on the 'white list'?

Ukraine's "white list" primarily features celebrities and prominent Russian writers and musicians, who are seen as deserving of the support of the Ukrainian state.

Notable figures: