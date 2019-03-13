Raw Politics live: Barnier exclusive as UK readies for no-deal Brexit vote

Exclusive: Barnier interview

Europe's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, sat down for an exclusive interview with Euronews’ Daniel Cohn Bendit.

Barnier has been outspoken during today's Brexit debates, saying the treaty voted down by Parliament on Tuesday is the only deal available to the UK.

Crashing out?

British MPs are scheduled to vote Wednesday on leaving the EU without a deal after British Prime Minister Theresa May's devastating defeat Tuesday night.

During Prime Minister’s Questions this morning, May said she wants to continue working towards “leaving the European Union with a good deal”, in an apparent promise to vote against a no-deal tonight.

If MPs vote against leaving without a deal, another vote will be held Thursday on the UK's willingness to extend Article 50.

Shock factor

The UK unveiled crash-out contingency plans today, including a major slash to tariffs amid fears of the economic shock that could follow a no-deal Brexit.

Tariffs on 87% of imports will be cut to zero in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the British government. The plans also establish no new border checks on goods moving between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

However, there would be newly imposed tariffs on a number of industries, including agriculture, beef, dairy and automotive.

Prolonging the pain?

Should the EU agree to extend the Brexit deadline? Irish MEP Sean Kelly and Euronews political editor Darren McCaffrey sit down with host Tesa Arcilla to discuss the implications of prolonging Article 50.