Paul Manafort indicted by Manhattan DA

Paul Manafort has been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was indicted on 16 counts tied to residential mortgage fraud and conspiracy, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The 69-year-old longtime GOP operative is accused of falsifying business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars as part of a yearlong mortgage fraud scheme.

"No one is beyond the law in New York," Vance said in a statement.

"Following an investigation commenced by our Office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations which strike at the heart of New York's sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market. I thank our prosecutors for their meticulous investigation, which has yielded serious criminal charges for which the defendant has not been held accountable."

Word of the indictment came less than an hour after Manafort was sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison by a Washington federal judge on conspiracy charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort's lawyer, Kevin Downing, did not immediately return a request for comment on the new charges brought by the New York prosecutors.