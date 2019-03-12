BREAKING NEWS

Woman in Slovenia 'cuts off own hand with circular saw for insurance payout'

By Camille Simonet 
The slovenian women faces up to eight year jail time.
A woman was arrested in Slovenia for fraud after cutting her hand off with a circular saw in a bid to land an insurance payout, police say.

Her hand was later sewn back on at Ljubljana University Medical Centre.

She was hoping to get around €380,000 in compensation after signing up for five insurance policies shortly before the incident, officers alleged.

"With one of her accomplices, she intentionally amputated her hand at the wrist with a circular saw, hoping to stage it as an accident," police spokesman Valter Zrinski told during a news conference on Monday.

The 21-year-old and her accomplice — a 29-year-old member of her family — have been detained and face up to eight years in prison if found guilty.