NASA satellites shine a light on Venezuelan blackouts

Recent blackouts, which have left swathes of Venezuela in the dark, can now be seen on images from NASA satellites.

The footage in the above video player tracks the area surrounding Caracas and Valencia over the course of 10 days, from March 2 until March 12.

On March 3, light can be seen surrounding the capital

Fast forward to March 8 and the difference in light is evident

The time-lapse shows improvements from March 8 to March 12 with many Venezuelans hoping the rolling blackouts will stop.

On the ground, tensions continued to rise as the government of Nicolás Maduro blamed the blackout on a cyber attack and international sabotage.

The National Assembly declared a state of emergency and its president, Juan Guaidó, ordered the suspension of fuel supplies to Cuba because it was "required for electrical system equipment to function".

The US government, which recognises Juan Guaidó as the country's de facto leader, decided to withdraw staff from its embassy in Caracas this week.