Support for no-deal Brexit growing as MPs gear up to vote on May's deal: poll

Support for a no-deal Brexit is growing in Britain, according to a new poll released on Sunday, as lawmakers prepare to give their final verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.

A survey of more than 2,000 people conducted by ComRes found that 44% of the British public favours a no-deal Brexit over the agreement championed by May. The result is a six-point increase from January.

Meanwhile, 30% of respondents disagreed that the country should leave without a deal.

The poll — commissioned by pro-Leave group Brexit Express — also found that 76% of people believe the government has handled negotiations poorly.

It comes just two days before MPs are scheduled to cast their ballot on a "meaningful vote" on the government's Brexit deal. The first vote in January saw lawmakers reject the Withdrawal Agreement in the worst parliamentary defeat for any sitting British government.

Since then May has been trying to win concessions from the EU, primarily on the backstop arrangement which would see the UK remains in the customs union to prevent a hard border in Ireland if no other agreement is found before the end of a planned transition period.

May wants legally binding assurances that the UK will not be permanently stuck in the customs union with the EU but the bloc has repeatedly said it would not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

Should MPs reject May's deal again on Tuesday, two other votes will then be held. The first one will determine whether the UK should leave without a deal and if that is rejected, MPs will be called upon to decide whether to extend Article 50.