15 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting

At least 15 people have been killed in a nightclub shooting in Mexico. The attack happened at La Playa men’s club in Salamanca in Guanajuato state - one of Mexico’s most violent regions. Witnesses say armed men pulled up in three vans, burst into the club and opened fire.

"Wounded people rushed out,” said one local resident, “running for their vehicles. And then the whole night, they were taking bodies out."

Criminal violence in the region centers around the theft of fuel from a nearby oil refinery. Earlier in the week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, launched an offensive to capture a local gang leader thought to be involved in fuel trafficking.